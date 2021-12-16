Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment and services for the railway sector. Its product includes bogies, traction systems, electrification, track laying and urban integrated solution. It also offers services such as parts and repairs, maintenance, customisation, modernisation and support services. Alstom SA is headquartered in France. “

ALSMY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alstom from €59.00 ($66.29) to €50.00 ($56.18) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Alstom stock opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. Alstom has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $6.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.13.

Alstom Company Profile

Alstom SA engages in the provision of transport services. It operates through the following segments: urban and main line transportation, signalling, services and integrated solutions. It offers a complete range of solutions from trains to metros, tramways, and e-buses; passenger solutions; customized services like maintenance and modernization; infrastructure; signalling; and digital mobility solutions.

