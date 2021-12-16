Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 8,251 Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 6.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 141,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,251 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,129,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,920,000 after acquiring an additional 575,472 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,232,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,153,000 after purchasing an additional 445,767 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,405,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,693,000 after purchasing an additional 351,633 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,192,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 2,958.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 258,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

In other Sorrento Therapeutics news, Director Kim Janda sold 42,357 shares of Sorrento Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $339,703.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SRNE shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ SRNE opened at $6.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.76. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.69 and a 52-week high of $17.25.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.19). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 692.36% and a negative return on equity of 166.48%. The company had revenue of $12.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sorrento Therapeutics Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.