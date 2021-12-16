Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Holdings Raised by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,753,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,602,942 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $216,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 39.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,359,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,177 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 548,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,160,000 after buying an additional 85,569 shares during the last quarter. Derby & Company Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 369,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 9,790 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 65,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,277,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,287,000 after acquiring an additional 214,285 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $22.05 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $22.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.11.

