Morgan Stanley Sells 169,931 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 8.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,744,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,931 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $222,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FPX. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 775,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,839,000 after purchasing an additional 19,403 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,402,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 212,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,047,000 after buying an additional 10,419 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 183,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,437,000 after buying an additional 17,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 166,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,227,000 after acquiring an additional 11,714 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPX opened at $119.87 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.28. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $108.79 and a 52-week high of $137.06.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

