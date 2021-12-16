Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,764,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 640,102 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $232,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KMI. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 41,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.9% during the second quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 70,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 21.5% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 35,074 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. 59.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KMI stock opened at $15.87 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $19.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.82 and its 200 day moving average is $17.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.03.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.26%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMI. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.83.

In related news, Director Robert F. Vagt bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

