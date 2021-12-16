Morgan Stanley Buys 599,615 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,632,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 599,615 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $241,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,890,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,066,000 after purchasing an additional 252,925 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,685,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,201,000 after purchasing an additional 198,817 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 613.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,144,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,026 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,334,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,606,000 after purchasing an additional 85,115 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 680,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,787,000 after purchasing an additional 337,788 shares during the period.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Shares of AMLP opened at $31.10 on Thursday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $38.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.30.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.