Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Position Boosted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,339,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 391,675 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $251,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Global Payments by 48.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 36,216 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 8.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.7% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 38.5% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Global Payments by 4.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 53,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,071,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Global Payments news, Director Kriss Cloninger III acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total transaction of $66,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Global Payments from $221.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Global Payments from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Global Payments from $185.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.33.

GPN opened at $128.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.11. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.75 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.23 and its 200 day moving average is $163.53.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 31.55%.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

