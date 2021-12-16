NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Position Increased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 26.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,270,467 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,336 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $261,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 363.6% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 80.6% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 410 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 28.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $245.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Argus began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.84.

NXPI stock opened at $229.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $152.93 and a 52-week high of $239.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $211.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

