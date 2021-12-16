Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $1.15 Million Stake in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.16% of SP Plus worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in SP Plus by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 149,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SP Plus by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of SP Plus by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of SP Plus by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SP Plus by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

SP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 30th.

Shares of SP Plus stock opened at $25.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.94 million, a PE ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.48 and its 200 day moving average is $31.10. SP Plus Co. has a 1 year low of $25.38 and a 1 year high of $36.71.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $161.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.30 million. SP Plus had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 15.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SP Plus Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

