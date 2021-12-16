Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 9,606 Shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its holdings in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 27.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,606 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in 1st Source were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 538,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,018,000 after acquiring an additional 76,200 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in 1st Source by 2.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 434,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,089 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in 1st Source by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 321,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,922,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in 1st Source by 9.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,477,000 after purchasing an additional 23,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in 1st Source by 9.0% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,044,000 after purchasing an additional 19,719 shares during the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other 1st Source news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.14 per share, with a total value of $94,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCE opened at $48.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.64. 1st Source Co. has a one year low of $38.26 and a one year high of $51.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $87.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.70 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 12.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 1st Source Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. 1st Source’s payout ratio is 26.90%.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.

