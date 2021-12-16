Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Gap Up to $44.49

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.49, but opened at $47.00. Vir Biotechnology shares last traded at $45.21, with a volume of 39,939 shares traded.

VIR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.86.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of -1.48.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 35.98%. The company had revenue of $103.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5274.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $796,331.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Janet Napolitano sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total value of $66,368.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,707 shares of company stock worth $4,366,403. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Sarl grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 5.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 3.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 1.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

