Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Gap Up to $44.49

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.49, but opened at $47.00. Vir Biotechnology shares last traded at $45.21, with a volume of 39,939 shares traded.
VIR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.86.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of -1.48.
In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $796,331.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Janet Napolitano sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total value of $66,368.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,707 shares of company stock worth $4,366,403. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Sarl grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 5.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 3.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 1.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR)
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.
