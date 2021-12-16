Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Stake in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 53.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 132,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,054 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 381,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 20,762 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised American Finance Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.56.

AFIN stock opened at $8.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.23 and a 12-month high of $10.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This is a boost from American Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.37%. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -283.32%.

American Finance Trust Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

