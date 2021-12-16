Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $32.00. The stock had previously closed at $10.81, but opened at $12.70. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Immatics shares last traded at $10.95, with a volume of 9,005 shares traded.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMTX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Immatics by 4,039.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 40,390 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Immatics during the 2nd quarter worth $336,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Immatics by 611.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 20,848 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Immatics during the second quarter worth $347,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Immatics by 395.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 124,847 shares in the last quarter. 33.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.35.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Immatics had a negative return on equity of 94.21% and a negative net margin of 221.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Immatics will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

