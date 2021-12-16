Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.08

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.08 and last traded at $3.14, with a volume of 6914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Root from $11.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of Root from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Root in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Root from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.22.

The stock has a market capitalization of $835.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of -1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.74.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Root, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROOT. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Root by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in Root in the third quarter worth $53,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Root in the third quarter worth $53,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Root in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Root in the third quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.31% of the company’s stock.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

