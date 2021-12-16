Financial Survey: Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) & Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) and Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Amtech Systems and Brooks Automation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amtech Systems 0 0 2 0 3.00 Brooks Automation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Amtech Systems presently has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 64.89%. Given Amtech Systems’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Amtech Systems is more favorable than Brooks Automation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Amtech Systems and Brooks Automation’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amtech Systems $85.21 million 1.57 $1.51 million $0.11 85.46 Brooks Automation $513.70 million 14.44 $110.75 million $1.49 66.96

Brooks Automation has higher revenue and earnings than Amtech Systems. Brooks Automation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amtech Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Amtech Systems and Brooks Automation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amtech Systems 1.77% 1.80% 1.36% Brooks Automation 11.20% 11.09% 8.33%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.9% of Amtech Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of Brooks Automation shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.4% of Amtech Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Brooks Automation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Amtech Systems has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brooks Automation has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Brooks Automation beats Amtech Systems on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc. engages in the manufacture of capital equipment. It specializes in thermal processing and wafer handling automation, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, light-emitting diodes, silicon carbide and silicon power chips, and solar cells. It operates through the following business segments: SiC/LED and Semiconductor. The SiC/LED segment produces consumables and machinery for lapping (fine abrading) and polishing of materials, such as sapphire substrates, optical components, silicon wafers, numerous types of crystal materials, ceramics and metal components. The Semiconductor segment offers thermal processing equipment including solder reflow equipment and related controls and diffusion for use by semiconductor manufacturers, and in electronics assembly for automotive and other industries. The company was founded by Jong S. Whang in October 1981 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

About Brooks Automation

Azenta, Inc. engages in providing ?life sciences solutions. The firm also provides a ?cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research, and advanced cell therapies for the ?pharmaceutical, biotech, academic, and healthcare institutions globally. It operates the Semiconductor Solutions Group business, a provider of semiconductor manufacturing automation and collaborative robotics solutions worldwide. ?The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Chelmsford, MA.

