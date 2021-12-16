Reviewing CBL & Associates Properties (CBLAQ) & Its Peers

CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS: CBLAQ) is one of 318 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare CBL & Associates Properties to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CBL & Associates Properties and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBL & Associates Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A CBL & Associates Properties Competitors 3560 14514 14340 351 2.35

As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 3.85%. Given CBL & Associates Properties’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CBL & Associates Properties has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CBL & Associates Properties and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CBL & Associates Properties $575.86 million -$335.53 million -0.15 CBL & Associates Properties Competitors $729.35 million $23.74 million 23.42

CBL & Associates Properties’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than CBL & Associates Properties. CBL & Associates Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.5% of CBL & Associates Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.1% of CBL & Associates Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

CBL & Associates Properties has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBL & Associates Properties’ peers have a beta of 1.14, meaning that their average stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CBL & Associates Properties and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBL & Associates Properties -30.84% -32.06% -3.71% CBL & Associates Properties Competitors 16.84% 2.31% 1.92%

Summary

CBL & Associates Properties peers beat CBL & Associates Properties on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About CBL & Associates Properties

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates retail properties. The firm engages in owning, developing, acquiring, leasing, managing and operating regional shopping malls, open-air centers, community centers and office properties. It operates through Malls and All Other segments. Its properties include Malls, Associated Centers, Community Centers, Office Buildings, Construction Properties and Mortgages. The company was founded on July 13, 1993 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, TN.

