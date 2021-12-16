Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $123.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BC has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Brunswick from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brunswick from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brunswick has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.73.

Brunswick stock opened at $98.21 on Monday. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $75.25 and a 12-month high of $117.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.63.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.94%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at about $755,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,297,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Brunswick by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 966,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Brunswick by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Brunswick by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

