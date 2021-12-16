Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.46

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.46 and last traded at $4.60, with a volume of 2198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.76.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Mesoblast from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.03 and its 200-day moving average is $6.77. The firm has a market cap of $644.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 3.27.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 994.48% and a negative return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Mesoblast Limited will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Mesoblast by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,320,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,920,000 after acquiring an additional 527,005 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 807,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 26,032 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 390,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 43,933 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 347.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 179,499 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 183,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 9,043 shares during the period. 3.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO)

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.