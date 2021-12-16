21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.57

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.57 and last traded at $8.17, with a volume of 14403 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.51.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VNET. HSBC raised 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.80 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 21Vianet Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.78.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.38 and a 200 day moving average of $17.76. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
21Vianet Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:VNET)
VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
See Also: How is inflation measured?
Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.