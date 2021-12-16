21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.57

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.57 and last traded at $8.17, with a volume of 14403 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.51.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VNET. HSBC raised 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.80 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 21Vianet Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.78.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.38 and a 200 day moving average of $17.76. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in 21Vianet Group by 33.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 330,178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after buying an additional 83,165 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in 21Vianet Group by 306.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 490,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after buying an additional 369,770 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in 21Vianet Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 7,535 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in 21Vianet Group by 9.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 189,771 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after buying an additional 17,006 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in 21Vianet Group by 35.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 247,019 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after buying an additional 65,111 shares during the period. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

21Vianet Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:VNET)

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

