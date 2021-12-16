XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “XpresSpa Group, Inc. operates as a health and wellness company. It provides airport spa, cryotherapy, compression therapy and salt chambers solutions. The company also offers travel products and accessories. It operates primarily in the United States, Holland and the United Arab Emirates. XpresSpa Group Inc., formerly known as FORM Holdings Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of XpresSpa Group from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

XpresSpa Group stock opened at $1.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.56. XpresSpa Group has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $3.33.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. XpresSpa Group had a negative net margin of 34.93% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that XpresSpa Group will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other XpresSpa Group news, Director Robert Weinstein sold 63,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $90,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Doug Satzman sold 21,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $28,532.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XSPA. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of XpresSpa Group by 69.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 52,476 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XpresSpa Group by 36.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,037,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 540,397 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

About XpresSpa Group

XpresSpa Group, Inc is a health and wellness services company. The firm operates through the following brands: Treat, XpresCheck, and XpresSpa. The Treat brand is a travel health and wellness brand that focuses on providing on-demand access to healthcare through technology and personalized services. The XpresCheck brand is an on-site airport provider of COVID-19 screening and testing in domestic airports.

