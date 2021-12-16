Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $27.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vera Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing and commercializing transformative treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Vera Therapeutics Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

NASDAQ VERA opened at $22.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.01. Vera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $37.11.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.33. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 64.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

