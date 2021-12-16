Pervasip Co. (OTCMKTS:PVSP) Short Interest Update

Pervasip Co. (OTCMKTS:PVSP) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a drop of 40.3% from the November 15th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,466,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of PVSP stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Pervasip has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.04.
Pervasip Company Profile
