Pervasip Co. (OTCMKTS:PVSP) Short Interest Update

Pervasip Co. (OTCMKTS:PVSP) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a drop of 40.3% from the November 15th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,466,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PVSP stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Pervasip has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.04.

Pervasip Company Profile

Pervasip Corp. engages in the development and deliver of products and technologies to agricultural markets. It focuses on improving grow conditions, yields and value in hydroponic and other indoor grow facility applications. The company was founded on July 22, 1964 and is headquartered in White Plains, NY.

