MTech Acquisition (LON:MTEC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of MTech Acquisition (LON:MTEC) in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 170 ($2.25) price objective on the stock.

Shares of MTech Acquisition stock opened at GBX 106 ($1.40) on Wednesday. MTech Acquisition has a 12-month low of GBX 100 ($1.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 150 ($1.98).

MTech Acquisition Company Profile

MTech Acquisition Corp. is a check company, which engages in the acquisition, through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, and other similar business transaction. It intends to focus on businesses ancillary to the cannabis industry, with a particular sector including compliance, business intelligence, brand development, and media.

