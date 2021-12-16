Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SBRY. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 305 ($4.03) price target on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 256 ($3.38) to GBX 275 ($3.63) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.91) price target on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.23) price target on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J Sainsbury currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 280 ($3.70).

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

LON:SBRY opened at GBX 271.20 ($3.58) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.44. J Sainsbury has a 1-year low of GBX 215.50 ($2.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 342 ($4.52). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 289.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 286.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. J Sainsbury’s payout ratio is 0.84%.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.