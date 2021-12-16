SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) Short Interest Down 40.8% in November

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 245,300 shares, a drop of 40.8% from the November 15th total of 414,100 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 707,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

SPCB stock opened at $0.59 on Thursday. SuperCom has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SuperCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPCB. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SuperCom in the second quarter worth about $331,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SuperCom in the second quarter worth about $134,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SuperCom in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SuperCom in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of SuperCom in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SuperCom Company Profile

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. The company operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT, and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, the company has helped governments and national agencies design and issue secured multi-identification, or Multi-ID, documents and robust digital identity solutions to their citizens, visitors and Lands.

