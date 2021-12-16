Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $184.22 Million

Brokerages expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) will announce sales of $184.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $179.08 million and the highest is $189.35 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions posted sales of $112.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will report full-year sales of $667.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $662.63 million to $672.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $615.46 million, with estimates ranging from $591.06 million to $639.87 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pangaea Logistics Solutions.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $213.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

PANL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

PANL stock opened at $3.72 on Thursday. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $6.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.78 million, a P/E ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 10.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PANL. Alexandria Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. 46.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.

