Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $76.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.66. Interactive Brokers Group has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.46.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.15 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $1,056,606.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $1,510,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,348,637 shares of company stock worth $96,231,113 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,752,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,276,000 after purchasing an additional 358,129 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,145,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,821,000 after purchasing an additional 627,539 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,554,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,976,000 after purchasing an additional 246,512 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,262,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,377,000 after purchasing an additional 284,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,189,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,494,000 after purchasing an additional 91,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

