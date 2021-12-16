Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $0.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hammerson plc is a real estate investment trust. The company’s portfolio includes commercial buildings, offices and shopping centers. It operates primarily in United Kingdom, Germany and France. Hammerson plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Hammerson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $0.50.

Hammerson stock opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. Hammerson has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.48.

About Hammerson

Hammerson Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of shopping centers, retail parks, and offices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. The United Kingdom segment consists of shopping centers, retail parks, and other. The France segment involves in the development activities.

