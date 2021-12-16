Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Centrica is a top thirty FTSE100 company with growing energy businesses in the UK, North America and Europe. They secure and supply gas and electricity for millions of homes and businesses and offer a distinctive range of home energy solutions and low-carbon products and services. “

Get Centrica alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CPYYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Centrica from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPYYY opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. Centrica has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $3.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day moving average is $3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

About Centrica

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centrica (CPYYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.