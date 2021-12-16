Zacks Investment Research Lowers Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides banking products and services to law professionals, professional service firms, small to mid-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. The company operates primarily in Garden City, New York; Palm Beach Gardens and Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Shares of ESQ stock opened at $30.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.42. Esquire Financial has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $37.51. The company has a market cap of $235.88 million, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.30). Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 23.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Esquire Financial will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Esquire Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Esquire Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Esquire Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $640,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in shares of Esquire Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $681,000. Institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers commercial banking services, which serve the financial needs of the legal industry and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan market. The company was founded by Dennis Shields in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

