Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FREE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whole Earth Brands from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Whole Earth Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.67.

NASDAQ FREE opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. Whole Earth Brands has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The company has a market capitalization of $413.24 million, a P/E ratio of -59.66 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Whole Earth Brands had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $128.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the second quarter worth $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the second quarter worth $53,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 55.0% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 24.9% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Whole Earth Brands

