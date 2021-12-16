Morgan Stanley Downgrades Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $200.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $230.00.

MSGS has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research reissued a buy rating and set a $207.00 target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Madison Square Garden Sports from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $212.50.

Shares of NYSE:MSGS opened at $162.49 on Wednesday. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 12 month low of $152.42 and a 12 month high of $207.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,477.05 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.75.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.44. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

