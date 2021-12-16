Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Cut to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Livent (NYSE:LTHM) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $23.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $22.00.

LTHM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen increased their target price on Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Livent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Livent in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Livent in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.87.

LTHM opened at $25.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -283.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Livent has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $33.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.85.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.00 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Livent will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of Livent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $100,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Livent by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 101,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Livent by 237.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 191,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 134,438 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Livent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Livent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,342,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Livent by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 70,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 8,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

