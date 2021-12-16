SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Semrush Holdings Inc. provides an online visibility management SaaS platform. It offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Boston. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.94.

Shares of SEMrush stock opened at $20.24 on Wednesday. SEMrush has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $32.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.35.

In other news, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $239,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Dmitry Melnikov sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $9,840,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,091,809 shares of company stock valued at $24,142,636.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SEMrush by 3.4% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in SEMrush in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SEMrush by 4.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in SEMrush by 38.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in SEMrush in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

