Head to Head Survey: STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) vs. Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM)

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) and Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

This table compares STMicroelectronics and Tower Semiconductor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STMicroelectronics $10.22 billion 4.42 $1.11 billion $1.97 25.22 Tower Semiconductor $1.27 billion 3.24 $82.30 million $1.18 32.55

STMicroelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than Tower Semiconductor. STMicroelectronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tower Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

STMicroelectronics has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tower Semiconductor has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for STMicroelectronics and Tower Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STMicroelectronics 0 7 8 0 2.53 Tower Semiconductor 0 0 4 0 3.00

STMicroelectronics presently has a consensus price target of $52.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.66%. Tower Semiconductor has a consensus price target of $42.63, indicating a potential upside of 10.97%. Given Tower Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tower Semiconductor is more favorable than STMicroelectronics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.3% of STMicroelectronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of Tower Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Tower Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares STMicroelectronics and Tower Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STMicroelectronics 14.73% 21.30% 12.25% Tower Semiconductor 8.97% 8.73% 6.20%

Summary

STMicroelectronics beats Tower Semiconductor on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment comprises of all dedicated automotive ICs, and discrete and power transistor products. The Analog and MEMS Group segment comprises of low-power high-end analog ICs, smart power products for industrial, computer and consumer markets, touch screen controllers, low power connectivity solutions and metering solutions for smart grid and all MEMS products. The Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segment comprises of general purpose and secure microcontrollers, EEPROM memories, and digital ASICs. The company was founded in June 1987 and is headquartered in Plan-Les-Ouates, Switzerland.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.