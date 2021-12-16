Critical Analysis: Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) & Sierra Monitor (OTCMKTS:SRMC)

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) and Sierra Monitor (OTCMKTS:SRMC) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.7% of Owlet shares are held by institutional investors. 45.5% of Sierra Monitor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Owlet and Sierra Monitor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Owlet 0 2 1 0 2.33 Sierra Monitor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Owlet presently has a consensus price target of $8.17, suggesting a potential upside of 145.25%. Given Owlet’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Owlet is more favorable than Sierra Monitor.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Owlet and Sierra Monitor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Owlet N/A N/A -$8.25 million N/A N/A Sierra Monitor $22.08 million 1.52 $170,000.00 N/A N/A

Sierra Monitor has higher revenue and earnings than Owlet.

Profitability

This table compares Owlet and Sierra Monitor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Owlet N/A N/A N/A Sierra Monitor 0.76% 2.89% 2.33%

Summary

Sierra Monitor beats Owlet on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Owlet

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc.

About Sierra Monitor

Sierra Monitor Corporation provides industrial Internet of things solutions that connect and protect infrastructure assets to the industrial and commercial facilities management market in the United States and internationally. It offers FieldServer family of protocol gateways, routers, and network explorers for system integrators and original equipment manufacturers to enable local and remote monitoring and control of assets and facilities; and Sentry IT flame and gas detection solutions used by industrial and commercial facilities managers to protect their personnel and assets. The company sells its solutions to telecommunication companies and their suppliers. Sierra Monitor Corporation was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

