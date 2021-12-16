$279.65 Million in Sales Expected for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) will announce $279.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $283.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $276.30 million. Prosperity Bancshares posted sales of $294.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Prosperity Bancshares.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $282.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.83 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 43.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.40.

PB opened at $71.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.11. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $64.40 and a 12 month high of $83.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 34.27%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,556,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 718.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 39,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 788,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,617,000 after purchasing an additional 121,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

