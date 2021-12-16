AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.88.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AGNC. Barclays cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $99,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 151.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 50.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGNC opened at $15.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $18.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.38.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 126.92% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. AGNC Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dec 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.14%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

