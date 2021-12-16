ING Groep (AMS:INGA) Given a €15.30 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €15.30 ($17.19) target price on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

INGA has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($16.29) price target on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($16.85) price target on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.24) price target on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.40 ($17.30) price target on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($16.85) price target on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €14.15 ($15.90).

ING Groep has a twelve month low of €13.52 ($15.19) and a twelve month high of €16.69 ($18.75).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

