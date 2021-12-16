E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €13.60 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.60 ($15.28) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EOAN. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($16.85) target price on E.On in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €10.00 ($11.24) target price on E.On in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.01) target price on E.On in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.04) target price on E.On in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.25 ($12.64) target price on E.On in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, E.On presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €11.88 ($13.34).

EOAN stock opened at €11.50 ($12.92) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €10.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €10.66. E.On has a twelve month low of €6.70 ($7.53) and a twelve month high of €10.80 ($12.13).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

