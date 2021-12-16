Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €8.40 Price Target at Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €8.40 ($9.44) target price on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.54) price target on Aroundtown in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.90 ($6.63) price objective on Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Warburg Research set a €7.80 ($8.76) price objective on Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.90 ($8.88) price objective on Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.20 ($8.09) price objective on Aroundtown in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aroundtown presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €7.20 ($8.09).

Shares of Aroundtown stock opened at €5.27 ($5.93) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.85. Aroundtown has a 12 month low of €5.20 ($5.84) and a 12 month high of €7.16 ($8.04). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €5.89 and its 200-day moving average price is €6.34.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

