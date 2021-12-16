Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 280 ($3.70) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BOWL. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group from GBX 280 ($3.70) to GBX 300 ($3.96) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Get Hollywood Bowl Group alerts:

Shares of LON BOWL opened at GBX 231.62 ($3.06) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 233.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 237.78. The stock has a market cap of £395.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.77. Hollywood Bowl Group has a twelve month low of GBX 175.52 ($2.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 284 ($3.75). The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.29.

In related news, insider Ivan Schofield acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 245 ($3.24) per share, with a total value of £24,500 ($32,377.43).

About Hollywood Bowl Group

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling centers. It operates a portfolio of 64 centers in the United Kingdom under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF, and Puttstars brands. Hollywood Bowl Group plc was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.