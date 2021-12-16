Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Short Interest Up 216.2% in November

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a growth of 216.2% from the November 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WINC. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 158.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 33,544 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,774,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $121,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 77,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 7,720,500.0% during the third quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 77,205 shares during the period.

WINC stock opened at $25.82 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.21. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $25.78 and a twelve month high of $26.51.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%.

