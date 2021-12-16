Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Short Interest Update

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 133,200 shares, an increase of 246.9% from the November 15th total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 16,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:VRIG opened at $25.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.09. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $25.13.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.