JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $150.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.50 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

ANET has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $103.75 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $94.75 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Arista Networks from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $102.50 to $127.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.80.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

NYSE ANET opened at $138.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.00. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $65.52 and a 12 month high of $139.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.25, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.17.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.13 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.41, for a total value of $56,541.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.51, for a total value of $12,951,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 929,143 shares of company stock valued at $222,905,467 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 18.3% during the second quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 3,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 1,179.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after acquiring an additional 17,128 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at $254,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 5.0% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 39.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. 61.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.