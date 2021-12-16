KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KBC Group NV is an integrated bank-insurance group, catering mainly for retail, private banking, SME and mid-cap clients. Its operating segment consists of Belgium Business, Czech Republic Business, International Markets Business and Group Centre. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities. The Group Centre segment includes the operating results of the group’s holding-company activities. The International Markets Business segment comprises the activities conducted by entities in the other Central and Eastern European core countries. KBC Group NV is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

Get KBC Group alerts:

KBCSY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a €84.00 ($94.38) target price (down previously from €85.00 ($95.51)) on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of KBC Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays raised shares of KBC Group to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of KBC Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of KBC Group from €70.00 ($78.65) to €74.00 ($83.15) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KBC Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.79.

KBCSY stock opened at $41.84 on Wednesday. KBC Group has a 1 year low of $33.89 and a 1 year high of $49.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.39. The firm has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $2.0145 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. KBC Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.98%.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KBC Group (KBCSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.