The Goldman Sachs Group Trims AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Target Price to $28.00

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AVDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of 29.00.

Get AvidXchange alerts:

Shares of AvidXchange stock opened at 16.50 on Monday. AvidXchange has a 1 year low of 15.37 and a 1 year high of 27.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 22.03.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.