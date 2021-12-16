The Goldman Sachs Group Trims AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Target Price to $28.00

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on AVDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of 29.00.
Shares of AvidXchange stock opened at 16.50 on Monday. AvidXchange has a 1 year low of 15.37 and a 1 year high of 27.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 22.03.
AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.
