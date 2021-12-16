Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $8.30 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chindata Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.21.

Get Chindata Group alerts:

Chindata Group stock opened at $6.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.35 and a beta of 3.15. Chindata Group has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $27.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.83.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. Chindata Group had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 2.03%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Analysts predict that Chindata Group will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 7,205,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,291 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,575,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,899 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion lifted its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 6,254,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,635 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,844,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chindata Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,647,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,680,000 after acquiring an additional 239,797 shares during the period. 14.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.