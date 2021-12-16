Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $8.30 price target on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chindata Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.21.
Chindata Group stock opened at $6.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.35 and a beta of 3.15. Chindata Group has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $27.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.83.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 7,205,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,291 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,575,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,899 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion lifted its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 6,254,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,635 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,844,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chindata Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,647,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,680,000 after acquiring an additional 239,797 shares during the period. 14.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Chindata Group
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?
Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.