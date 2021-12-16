Evercore ISI Increases Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $75.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Western Digital from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Western Digital from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Western Digital from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Western Digital from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Western Digital from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.36.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $56.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.53. Western Digital has a one year low of $48.23 and a one year high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $143,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 17.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 33.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 45.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 18.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Western Digital by 0.8% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,765 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

