Costain Group (LON:COST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Costain Group (LON:COST) in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 80 ($1.06) price objective on the stock.

Shares of Costain Group stock opened at GBX 47.50 ($0.63) on Monday. Costain Group has a 52 week low of GBX 46 ($0.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 75.40 ($1.00). The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 54.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 57.21. The company has a market capitalization of £130.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67.

Get Costain Group alerts:

In related news, insider Alex Vaughan bought 8,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of £4,370.22 ($5,775.37).

Costain Group PLC provides smart infrastructure solutions for the energy, water, transportation, and defense markets in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the highways, rail, and aviation markets.

Featured Story: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Costain Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costain Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.